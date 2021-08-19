Florin Court Capital LLP Purchases 29,300 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Florin Court Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 308.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,300 shares during the quarter. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF makes up about 1.6% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Florin Court Capital LLP owned about 0.07% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIT. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 653.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.76. 18,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,450. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.20. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $36.45 and a 52-week high of $87.20.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.