Flossbach Von Storch AG Acquires 1,879,849 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 149.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,141,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,879,849 shares during the quarter. Wix.com comprises about 2.7% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned approximately 5.61% of Wix.com worth $911,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wix.com by 306.5% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WIX shares. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Wix.com from $310.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.39.

NASDAQ WIX traded up $8.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $212.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $196.19 and a 52 week high of $362.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 1.38.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a negative return on equity of 89.76%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

