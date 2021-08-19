Flossbach Von Storch AG Acquires 33,533 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 535,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,533 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned about 0.14% of Stryker worth $139,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 49.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,762,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $429,402,000 after acquiring an additional 582,538 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 62.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 937,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $229,110,000 after acquiring an additional 361,999 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1,088.6% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 336,789 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $82,035,000 after acquiring an additional 308,454 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 113.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 528,959 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $128,844,000 after acquiring an additional 281,363 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Stryker by 77.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 638,780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $155,593,000 after purchasing an additional 278,647 shares in the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. lifted their target price on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.70.

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $263.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $99.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $185.20 and a 1 year high of $275.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $261.64.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

