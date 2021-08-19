Flossbach Von Storch AG Buys 20,355 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,652,650 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,355 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises approximately 1.9% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned approximately 0.29% of salesforce.com worth $647,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,278,299,000 after buying an additional 467,815 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,804,029,000 after buying an additional 179,896 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,768,147,000 after buying an additional 1,537,635 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,653,030 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,680,798,000 after buying an additional 223,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,378,559 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,987,033,000 after buying an additional 24,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.45, for a total transaction of $5,029,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $37,448.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 573,481 shares of company stock worth $140,220,692. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $250.99. 124,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,373,429. The company has a market capitalization of $232.42 billion, a PE ratio of 52.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $244.64. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $200.03 and a 12 month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Barclays raised their target price on salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.91.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

