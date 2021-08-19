Flossbach Von Storch AG Buys 301,922 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 62.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 785,980 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,922 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Walmart were worth $110,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 8.3% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Walmart by 1.2% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 14,445 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 13.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 30,293 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Walmart by 26.8% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,346 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 4.9% in the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,970 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $949,002,976.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,254,892. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $1,391,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,466,940 shares of company stock valued at $3,676,874,742 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $149.73. 173,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,416,751. The company has a market capitalization of $419.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens boosted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.88.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

