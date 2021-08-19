Flossbach Von Storch AG Cuts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Flossbach Von Storch AG reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,166,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 155,842 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 8.5% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned about 0.17% of Alphabet worth $2,847,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 22,787.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 350,477 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $595,998,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,436,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,963,189,000 after buying an additional 197,838 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 380,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $784,586,000 after buying an additional 191,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,117,461,000 after buying an additional 145,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL traded up $6.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,715.00. 22,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562,377. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,767.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,570.36.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.