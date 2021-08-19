Flossbach Von Storch AG Decreases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Flossbach Von Storch AG reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 59.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 586,246 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $128,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Camden National Bank increased its stake in The Home Depot by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 2.3% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 12,906 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The Home Depot by 4.6% during the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,985 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 109.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 88,580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,391,000 after acquiring an additional 46,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 2.9% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 43,446 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $321.91. 87,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,080,030. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $321.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $342.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. upped their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.04.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

