Flossbach Von Storch AG Has $23.44 Million Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 732,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 280,832 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned 0.05% of Schlumberger worth $23,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.2% during the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 237,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 374.2% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 106,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 83,830 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 129.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,592,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,310,000 after purchasing an additional 897,159 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 23.8% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,771,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,364,000 after purchasing an additional 531,978 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 223.6% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLB. upped their price target on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.41.

SLB traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.01. 745,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,897,841. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.36. The stock has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.37. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.53%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

