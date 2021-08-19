Flossbach Von Storch AG Has $23.78 Million Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Flossbach Von Storch AG cut its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 49.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,226 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 312,887 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $23,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 3.1% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 35,806,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,781,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,713 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,585,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,754,701,000 after buying an additional 1,478,010 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,567,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,364,790,000 after buying an additional 785,382 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 17.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,960,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,118,000 after buying an additional 1,333,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,136,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $632,130,000 after buying an additional 590,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $75.07. The stock had a trading volume of 9,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,537. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $46.62 and a fifty-two week high of $84.70. The company has a market capitalization of $137.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.76.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 15.71%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.214 per share. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

