Flossbach Von Storch AG Increases Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,578,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,836 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works comprises 2.4% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned about 1.13% of Illinois Tool Works worth $799,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.88.

Shares of ITW traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $229.27. The company had a trading volume of 6,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,482. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $227.39. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $188.14 and a one year high of $242.07. The company has a market cap of $72.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

