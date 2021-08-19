Flossbach Von Storch AG Lowers Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Flossbach Von Storch AG reduced its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,603,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 526,866 shares during the period. Newmont comprises about 3.0% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned about 1.95% of Newmont worth $988,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Newmont by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,410,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $324,072,000 after purchasing an additional 116,987 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter valued at $259,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Newmont by 8.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Newmont by 47.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.80. 202,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,696,424. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.46. The company has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $54.18 and a 12-month high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Newmont’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total transaction of $257,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,504,313.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $36,417.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,097 shares of company stock worth $1,682,137. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $82.00 target price on Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newmont presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.63.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.