Flossbach Von Storch AG Sells 44,072 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Flossbach Von Storch AG decreased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,050,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 44,072 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and comprises approximately 2.2% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned approximately 1.05% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $741,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $195,204,000 after acquiring an additional 35,614 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total value of $97,361.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,309 shares of company stock worth $320,395 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.33.

BDX traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $248.15. 21,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $246.73. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $219.50 and a 1 year high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

