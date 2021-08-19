Flossbach Von Storch AG Trims Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Flossbach Von Storch AG lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,622,046 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 67,926 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up about 1.4% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned 0.14% of PayPal worth $472,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 368.8% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at $23,762,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $2,752,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,270,794.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,242 shares of company stock worth $14,397,989 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $269.59. 149,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,780,278. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.63 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.57, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $286.78.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

