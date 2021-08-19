Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.450-$1.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.58 billion-$3.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.64 billion.

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $38.23 on Thursday. Flowserve has a 12 month low of $25.87 and a 12 month high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.17.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Flowserve had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $898.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.43 million. Equities research analysts predict that Flowserve will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is 45.98%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FLS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen raised shares of Flowserve from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Flowserve from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Flowserve from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Flowserve currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.57.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flowserve stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

