Flux (FLUX) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $483,317.00

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Flux coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC on major exchanges. Flux has a total market capitalization of $26.99 million and $483,317.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Flux has traded up 39.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Flux alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $147.22 or 0.00313035 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.81 or 0.00137811 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.50 or 0.00152025 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00009072 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002437 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Flux Profile

FLUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 183,968,675 coins. The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flux’s official website is datamine.network . Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Flux Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.