Flux (FLUX) Trading 20.3% Higher Over Last Week

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. One Flux coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular exchanges. Flux has a total market capitalization of $22.84 million and $290,934.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Flux has traded up 20.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Flux alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $140.03 or 0.00315956 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.32 or 0.00133844 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.86 or 0.00148606 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00009106 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002310 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Flux Profile

Flux is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 183,921,485 coins. Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . The official website for Flux is datamine.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Flux Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.