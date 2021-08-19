FOAM Achieves Market Cap of $12.39 Million (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. During the last seven days, FOAM has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar. One FOAM coin can currently be purchased for $0.0391 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FOAM has a market cap of $12.39 million and $144,684.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00057554 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003027 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00015131 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $396.80 or 0.00850658 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00047759 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.64 or 0.00104265 BTC.

About FOAM

FOAM (FOAM) is a coin. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,571,950 coins. The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space . The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

Buying and Selling FOAM

