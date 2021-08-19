Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $52.00

Shares of Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $52.00 and last traded at $52.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.00.

The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -273.68 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.98.

About Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.