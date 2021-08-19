Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the July 15th total of 2,690,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 345,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

FTS traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.50. 367,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,880. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.23. Fortis has a 1-year low of $38.49 and a 1-year high of $47.02.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 13.45%. Equities analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.4059 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 57.58%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FTS shares. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fortis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Fortis by 51.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 10,277 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Fortis by 14.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 154,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 19,034 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Fortis by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,885,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,778,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Fortis by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 168,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,895,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortis during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. 45.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

