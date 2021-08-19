Fortis (TSE:FTS) Lowered to Neutral at CIBC

Fortis (TSE:FTS) was downgraded by research analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$58.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Fortis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$58.67.

Get Fortis alerts:

Shares of FTS traded up C$0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$58.25. The company had a trading volume of 607,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,717. The company has a market cap of C$27.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Fortis has a one year low of C$48.97 and a one year high of C$59.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$56.40.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.