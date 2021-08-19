Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 0.4% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 41,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Fortive by 0.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fortive by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Fortive by 44.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Fortive by 5.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive stock opened at $73.92 on Thursday. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $60.82 and a one year high of $82.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $261,578.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,366.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.