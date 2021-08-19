Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 16,380 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 617,464 shares.The stock last traded at $143.24 and had previously closed at $146.70.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FNV shares. Industrial Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$250.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.67.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.61.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Equities research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 257,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,422,000 after acquiring an additional 46,919 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth $1,873,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 221.1% during the 2nd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,059,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,216,000 after acquiring an additional 64,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,297,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,263,000 after acquiring an additional 679,579 shares in the last quarter. 65.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

