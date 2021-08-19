Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target Raised to C$202.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$200.00 to C$202.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.62% from the company’s current price.

FNV has been the topic of several other reports. Cfra cut Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$227.00 to C$209.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$188.81 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Monday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$197.00 to C$199.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$205.40.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

TSE:FNV traded down C$3.08 on Thursday, reaching C$182.61. 223,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,821. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of C$133.63 and a 1-year high of C$205.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 8.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$188.01.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.