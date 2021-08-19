Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Shares Gap Down to $2.73

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.73, but opened at $2.61. Frank’s International shares last traded at $2.67, with a volume of 2,023 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frank’s International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of $596.12 million, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.94.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $107.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Frank’s International will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Frank’s International by 11.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,229,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 229,520 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Frank’s International by 761.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 497,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 439,626 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Frank’s International by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 129,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 79,535 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Frank’s International by 364.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 23,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frank’s International during the first quarter worth about $1,618,000. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Frank’s International Company Profile (NYSE:FI)

Frank’s International NV engages in the provision of tubular services to oil and gas industries. It operates through the following four segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars and Cementing Equipment. The Tubular Running Services segment provides tubular services in international offshore markets and in several onshore international regions.

