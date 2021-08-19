Frax Share (FXS) 1-Day Volume Hits $16.71 Million

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Frax Share has a total market cap of $61.97 million and approximately $16.71 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax Share coin can now be bought for $3.82 or 0.00008083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Frax Share has traded up 17.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00056661 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.37 or 0.00146652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.91 or 0.00149904 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004027 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,172.14 or 0.99728401 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $433.04 or 0.00915510 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $331.91 or 0.00701699 BTC.

Frax Share Coin Profile

Frax Share was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Buying and Selling Frax Share

