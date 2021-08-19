freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €26.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

freenet (FRA:FNTN) has been assigned a €26.00 ($30.59) price target by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FNTN. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €25.50 ($30.00) target price on freenet in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.70 ($26.71) target price on freenet in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on freenet in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on freenet in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on freenet in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €22.02 ($25.91).

Get freenet alerts:

FRA:FNTN opened at €20.82 ($24.49) on Thursday. freenet has a 1 year low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 1 year high of €32.92 ($38.73). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €20.53.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.