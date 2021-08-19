Friendz Trading Down 21.6% This Week (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded down 20.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 19th. During the last seven days, Friendz has traded 21.6% lower against the US dollar. Friendz has a total market capitalization of $483,119.88 and approximately $102,123.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Friendz coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Friendz alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00057506 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00015327 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $400.53 or 0.00859683 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00047869 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.89 or 0.00104930 BTC.

Friendz Profile

FDZ is a coin. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 519,195,816 coins. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official website is friendz.io . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

Friendz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Friendz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Friendz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.