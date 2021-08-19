frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 55.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,792 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.22% of frontdoor worth $10,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 0.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in frontdoor by 10.1% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in frontdoor by 1,406.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in frontdoor by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in frontdoor by 10.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTDR opened at $42.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.32. frontdoor, inc. has a 1-year low of $38.46 and a 1-year high of $58.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.51.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. frontdoor had a net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 299.43%. The business had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FTDR shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of frontdoor from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of frontdoor from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. frontdoor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

frontdoor Profile

frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

