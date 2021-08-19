Frontier Acquisition (NASDAQ:FRON) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON) fell 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.68 and last traded at $9.70. 9,565 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 17,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Frontier Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Frontier Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Wolfswood Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a blank check company, which focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

