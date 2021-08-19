Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2,426.70

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,426.70 ($31.70) and traded as high as GBX 2,695 ($35.21). Frontier Developments shares last traded at GBX 2,680 ($35.01), with a volume of 52,167 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital downgraded shares of Frontier Developments to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,540 ($46.25) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,025 ($39.52) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Frontier Developments to GBX 3,030 ($39.59) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,273.75 ($42.77).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,426.70. The firm has a market cap of £1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.77, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

