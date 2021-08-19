FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) CAO William Balke Goebel Buys 1,100 Shares

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) CAO William Balke Goebel purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,212.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

FSK stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.15. 1,263,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,287. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.65. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $23.41.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 212.44% and a return on equity of 8.39%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.27%.

FSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSK. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,423,000 after acquiring an additional 328,761 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 32,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 191.8% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 30,923 shares in the last quarter. 37.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

