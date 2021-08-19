FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) is Epiq Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Epiq Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,950 shares during the quarter. FS KKR Capital comprises approximately 2.4% of Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Epiq Partners LLC owned about 0.18% of FS KKR Capital worth $4,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after purchasing an additional 328,761 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 11.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 32,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 5.5% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 191.8% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 30,923 shares during the last quarter. 37.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FSK traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $22.57. 8,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,805. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $23.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 212.44%. On average, research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

FSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.10.

In other news, Director Todd C. Builione acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.11 per share, for a total transaction of $115,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

