FSBT API Token (FSBT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $27,938.00

FSBT API Token (CURRENCY:FSBT) traded down 13.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. FSBT API Token has a market capitalization of $130,545.90 and approximately $27,938.00 worth of FSBT API Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FSBT API Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0372 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FSBT API Token has traded 70.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FSBT API Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00056665 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002985 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00015207 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $377.67 or 0.00854111 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00047195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00102982 BTC.

FSBT API Token Profile

FSBT API Token (FSBT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 16th, 2017. FSBT API Token’s total supply is 3,699,483 coins and its circulating supply is 3,509,535 coins. FSBT API Token’s official message board is medium.com/fortysevenblog . FSBT API Token’s official Twitter account is @47foundation . The official website for FSBT API Token is www.fortyseven.io . The Reddit community for FSBT API Token is /r/FortySevenBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Forty Seven Bank is a financial technology start-up aiming to provide high quality, secure and user-friendly banking services for individual and institutional consumers, which will be fully recognised by the financial authorities and compliant with regulatory framework. FSBT is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum. It's used within the platform and gives its holders several benefits, making them top priority customers of the bank according to loyalty program and will get loyalty rewards on yearly basis based on performance of the bank. “

FSBT API Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FSBT API Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FSBT API Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FSBT API Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FSBT API Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FSBT API Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.