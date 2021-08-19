FTAC Athena Acquisition (NASDAQ:FTAA) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAA) were up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.88. Approximately 103,676 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 155,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

