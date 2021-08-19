FTAC Parnassus Acquisition (NASDAQ:FTPA) Trading Down 0.2%

FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTPA) shares dropped 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.66 and last traded at $9.72. Approximately 622 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 9,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTPA. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition in the second quarter worth $17,265,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $14,640,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $14,640,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $14,640,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $7,320,000.

FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was formerly known as FTAC General Acquisition Corp.

