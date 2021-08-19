Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 506,800 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the July 15th total of 746,600 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of BHAT opened at $0.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.79. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $2.20.

Get Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology in the first quarter worth $65,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology by 22.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 665,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 123,693 shares during the period. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. develops, produces, and operates augmented reality (AR) interactive entertainment games, toys, and educational materials primarily in China. Its products include AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; Â’Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble, which enables children to bounce and play with bubbles; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.