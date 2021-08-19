Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.500-$12.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $800 million-$800 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $829.95 million.Fulgent Genetics also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulgent Genetics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fulgent Genetics has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLGT traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.54. 592,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,363,424. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.14. Fulgent Genetics has a one year low of $26.03 and a one year high of $189.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.34 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 78.71% and a net margin of 54.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 789.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 10,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total transaction of $755,512.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,438 shares in the company, valued at $11,775,287.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hanlin Gao sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $29,867.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,403. Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

