Fusion Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FUSE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fusion Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FUSE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the July 15th total of 2,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 281,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUSE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fusion Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $4,831,000. Maso Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $2,490,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition by 507.7% during the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 2,637,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fusion Acquisition stock opened at $9.92 on Thursday. Fusion Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $12.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.93.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

