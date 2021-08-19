FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Issued By Raymond James

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.48. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on KGC. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Kinross Gold from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

KGC stock opened at $5.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.86. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $10.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.41.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Kinross Gold had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 15.18%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 7.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KGC. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 187.5% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 96.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,002 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 11,301 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the second quarter worth about $64,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.