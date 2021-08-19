FY2021 EPS Estimates for Rockwell Medical, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Rockwell Medical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.33). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Rockwell Medical’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

RMTI has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Rockwell Medical stock opened at $0.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 5.27. Rockwell Medical has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $1.98. The company has a market cap of $56.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.98.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 103.37% and a negative net margin of 49.60%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Medical by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,909,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 118,861 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Medical by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,838,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after buying an additional 380,750 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Rockwell Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,307,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Medical by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,363,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 393,375 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Medical by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 355,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

