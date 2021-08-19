FY2022 EPS Estimates for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Lowered by Wedbush

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NVIDIA in a report issued on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now forecasts that the computer hardware maker will earn $3.25 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.26.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $213.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.66.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $190.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $474.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.63. NVIDIA has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $208.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 183.3% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $774.24, for a total value of $4,451,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,428 shares in the company, valued at $20,461,614.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 69,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.27, for a total value of $45,328,370.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,289,552.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 476,750 shares of company stock valued at $129,553,225 over the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 7.77%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

