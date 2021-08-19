FY2022 EPS Estimates for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of The Home Depot in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $14.36 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $14.15. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $369.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Home Depot’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.95 EPS.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HD. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. OTR Global downgraded The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.04.

Shares of HD opened at $321.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $341.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $321.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.02 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.3% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 12,906 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 4.6% during the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,985 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 109.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 88,580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,391,000 after acquiring an additional 46,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.9% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 43,446 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.