FY2022 EPS Estimates for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Travere Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 16th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.88) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.86). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.27) EPS.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 116.12% and a negative return on equity of 78.52%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $20.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.84. Travere Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $33.09.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $139,796.44. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $134,152.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,055 shares of company stock worth $315,299. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

