Galactrum Hits Market Cap of $2,275.14 (ORE)

Galactrum (CURRENCY:ORE) traded 67% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 19th. Galactrum has a total market capitalization of $2,275.14 and $162.00 worth of Galactrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Galactrum has traded 66.7% lower against the US dollar. One Galactrum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,338.52 or 0.99844315 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00041327 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.19 or 0.00961979 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.10 or 0.00452859 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.66 or 0.00350516 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006470 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005549 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00073814 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004472 BTC.

Galactrum Profile

Galactrum (ORE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theLyra2RE hashing algorithm. Galactrum’s total supply is 5,844,807 coins and its circulating supply is 5,124,807 coins. Galactrum’s official website is galactrum.org . Galactrum’s official Twitter account is @galactrum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Galactrum is https://reddit.com/r/Galactrum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Galactrum is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2v2 (ASIC-resistant) algorithm. It features a network of masternodes, coin mixing and transaction locking. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Galactrum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galactrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Galactrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Galactrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

