Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $56.79

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $56.79 and last traded at $56.95, with a volume of 6392 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.07.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GLPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James set a $65.80 target price on shares of Galapagos and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Galapagos from $87.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Galapagos from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.58.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Galapagos by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,834,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,184,000 after buying an additional 583,642 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Galapagos by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Knott David M bought a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. 9.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

