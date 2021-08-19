Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $56.79

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $56.79 and last traded at $56.95, with a volume of 6392 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.07.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GLPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James set a $65.80 target price on shares of Galapagos and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Galapagos from $87.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Galapagos from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.58.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 0.55.
Galapagos Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLPG)
Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.
Featured Story: CAC 40 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.