Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) Price Hits $10.75 on Top Exchanges

Galatasaray Fan Token (CURRENCY:GAL) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Galatasaray Fan Token coin can now be bought for approximately $10.75 or 0.00023501 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Galatasaray Fan Token has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. Galatasaray Fan Token has a total market cap of $37.72 million and approximately $4.68 million worth of Galatasaray Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00055922 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.26 or 0.00147002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.46 or 0.00149625 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003990 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $45,689.92 or 0.99858765 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $417.67 or 0.00912842 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $324.90 or 0.00710086 BTC.

About Galatasaray Fan Token

Galatasaray Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,507,572 coins. Galatasaray Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/galatasaray . The official message board for Galatasaray Fan Token is medium.com/socios . Galatasaray Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @GalatasaraySK and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is an app for football fans, where users acquire voting rights to influence the clubs they support. Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) refers to the club Galatasaray. “

Buying and Selling Galatasaray Fan Token

