GAMB (GMB) Achieves Market Cap of $17.74 Million

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One GAMB coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. GAMB has a total market capitalization of $17.74 million and approximately $437,105.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GAMB has traded up 20.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00057411 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003166 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00015183 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $413.24 or 0.00875204 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002190 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00047512 BTC.

GAMB Coin Profile

GAMB (CRYPTO:GMB) is a coin. It was first traded on July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject . GAMB’s official website is gamb.io . The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

Buying and Selling GAMB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

