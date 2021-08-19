Gambling.com Group (GAMB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gambling.com Group stock opened at $6.97 on Thursday. Gambling.com Group has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $8.89.

Get Gambling.com Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GAMB shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Gambling.com Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Truist started coverage on Gambling.com Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Gambling.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gambling.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.