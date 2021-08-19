Gas Market Capitalization Achieves $98.12 Million (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 19th. Gas has a market cap of $98.12 million and $25.19 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.69 or 0.00020821 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gas has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00056638 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.01 or 0.00141875 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.46 or 0.00149289 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003994 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,456.06 or 0.99848982 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $422.80 or 0.00908725 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $328.49 or 0.00706034 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas’ launch date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official website is neo.org . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Buying and Selling Gas

