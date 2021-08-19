GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €48.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been assigned a €48.00 ($56.47) price target by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 25.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €36.29 ($42.69).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €38.30 ($45.06) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €35.50. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a twelve month high of €39.73 ($46.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.83.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

